Guarding against the flu while at work

Telephones are a potential source for flu virus transmission.

DENISON, Texas -- The flu outbreak is hitting hard at Texoma this year.

And while it's easy enough to avoid restaurants or places with a lot of people, you can't avoid your workplace.

There are plenty of obvious germ-laden hot spots in your office, like the phone, the keyboard and door handles. But there are also some that you might not think about on a daily basis: The coffee pot handle; vending machine buttons; and the kitchen sink faucet handle.

Texoma Medical Center emergency physician Dr. David Darrigan said it's important to be wary of all of these because so many people are carrying the virus.

"It's very, very high here in Texoma... probably higher than some of the Dallas areas," he said.  "The volume of patients that we're seeing is astounding. So Texoma is definitely a hot spot." 

Darrigan added that using anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitizer and washing your hands constantly throughout the day are all important precautions to take.

