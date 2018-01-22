Important information for DISH Network subscribers

DISH Network and Lockwood Broadcasting, Inc., the parent company of KTEN NBC, ABC Texoma and The Texoma CW, have reached an impasse in negotiating renewal of the agreement providing carriage of these stations on DISH Network's satellite system.

As a result, KTEN NBC, ABC Texoma and The Texoma CW will no longer be carried by DISH as of 4 p.m. on January 23, 2018.

We had granted DISH extensions in the hopes of concluding a new deal with DISH by January 23.

Our company is a small, family-owned broadcaster, one of the few still left in America. KTEN has been a part of Lockwood Broadcasting since 1998. DISH Network is a multi-billion-dollar company that reported revenue of $3.6 billion in just the third quarter of 2017 (see dish.client.shareholder.com). We think you can see where this is going.

While we had hoped to conclude a new agreement without disruption, DISH has continued to insist on new material terms and conditions that are less favorable than our current agreement, while seeking to pay fees that are substantially below market rates. We believe DISH has been neither fair nor reasonable and has been using its size to attempt to force us into a bad agreement. Market-based rates are critical to us to be able to deliver the top quality programming you have come to expect and to employ dozens of your friends and neighbors in our community. We have to stand up for what we know is right and fair.

Given DISH’s unreasonable positions, we are not hopeful this impasse will be resolved quickly. You may wish to make alternative arrangements to watch the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018, and the Winter Olympics, beginning February 9, 2018, both of which will be broadcast on KTEN NBC.

Please understand that we have not "blacked out" our stations. KTEN NBC, ABC Texoma and The Texoma CW continue to remain available over the air via an antenna. You can determine the type of antenna needed at antennaweb.org.

In addition, all three of our stations remain available on DIRECTV and on all local cable operators. For more information, call DIRECTV at 800-531-5000 or contact your local cable provider.

Viewers who would like to learn more about local television and what can be done to help, please visit tvfreedom.org.

We regret the inconvenience DISH's demands have imposed on its subscribers, and we will keep you informed of relevant developments.

To contact DISH Network to voice your concerns, viewers can call DISH Network customer service at 800-333-3474.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

Please check back here for updates.