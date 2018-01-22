Range fire burns home near Gordonville - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Range fire burns home near Gordonville

GORDONVILLE, Texas -- A large range fire was brought under control Monday afternoon after destroying an unoccupied home in northwest Grayson County.

All available assistance was summoned as dry ground cover, low humidity and gusty winds conspired to provide conditions ripe for the flames to spread near Gordonville.

One unoccupied home was consumed by the fire.

About 25 acres were charred in the blaze about 20 miles northwest of Sherman.

The National Weather Service placed Grayson, Montague and Cook counties and most of North Texas was under a Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Monday. It means conditions are ripe for "extreme fire behavior." 

All outside burning and welding should be postponed; motorists are urged not to toss cigarette butts outside.

