Shutdown cuts operations at Texoma national park

SULPHUR, Okla. -- The government shutdown is directly affecting Texoma. Parts of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area have been closed, and will remain off-limits until Congress can agree on a budget.

Park superintendent Bill Wright said there are parts of the facility that will be open to the public, but facilities like the Travertine Nature Center will not.

"People can still come and go," he said. "The lake is still available, but there won't be any visitor-use areas -- you know, restrooms and things like that -- those facilities are all going to be closed."

Sulphur resident Cindy Baker has been coming to the park all of her life, and said it's a sad situation that visitors won't be able to get the full park experience.

"I just drive through the park to see all of the wildlife, and families laughing and playing," she said. "It's just going to be sad that a lot of them can't come to this nature center or to this park."

Wright said the most important thing is for visitors is to be aware of their surroundings and try to stay safe.

"Just keep in mind, if they do come during this time, be safe," he said. "Just keep in mind there's not a lot available to them, and think in those terms."