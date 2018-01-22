Aspiring lawyers face off at Austin College competition

Debate teams from Austin College participated in the school's first Kangaroo Brawl. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Austin College mock trial program hosted debate teams from around the nation at the school's first Kangaroo Brawl this weekend.

It was a big step for the for a program that started just four years ago.

"It was always a goal for us, and this was the first year we had the personnel to get it done, so we decided to go for it," said advocacy coach Ken Richardson.

Lawyers and attorneys from the area helped students as they set up mock trials, preparing them for their future in law.

"I think it's an invaluable experience," said Austin College senior Audrey Rose. "Not many people have practice in a courtroom before they go to law school, so this just gives them an extra leg up for your professional career."

For Nicolas Rodriguez, a junior at Austin College, the competition got him one step closer to his dream of becoming a lawyer.

"It's just great hands-on experience that gets you comfortable speaking in front of other individuals and how you're supposed to act in a courtroom," he said.

The two Austin College teams in the Kangaroo Brawl placed 4th and 5th in the competition, a big milestone for the group.

"It was incredible," Richardson said. "We've worked so hard to get to this moment, so to finally have trophies shows all of our hard work has finally paid off."

The teams' next big plan is to participate in the regional mock trial in Dallas, next month.