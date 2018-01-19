Sherman paramedics take extra flu precautions

Paramedics use masks to protect themselves from patients who may be infected. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- This year's flu season keeps getting worse.

Almost 75,000 cases have been reported so far across the U.S. and that doesn't include patients who treat their symptoms at home and never seek medical care.

Flu calls are also on the rise, and because paramedics are on the front lines of this outbreak, they are taking extra precautions.

The first thing they do is wipe down and spray down the outer surfaces of their vehicles -- like door handles -- and then move to disinfect the passenger and driver seats.

Then the medics move to the back of the ambulance, and that's where they really get down to business.

Sherman Fire Department Division Chief Chris Olson showed us just how many surfaces need to be addressed and said each one is diligently cleaned.

Olson said the cot typically has the most germs, so they make sure they clean it well.

"They'll wipe down every surface of this cot -- even these straps which are easy to wipe down," he said.

With the flu outbreak, fire department staffers are taking extra precautions to make sure they stay healthy as well as the people they come in contact with.

"We'll be using a lot more of these than normal," Olson said, holding a protective mask. "When we have something like a flu outbreak, you're not changing your habits any, but you just have to make sure you maintain good diligence in these times."

Paramedics are urging people that if you feel sick or with a mild case of the flu, to go to your family physician or an urgent care center first, because hospitals are overrun with patients right now.