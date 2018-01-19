Oklahoma senator: Teachers need 'appropriate behavior' lessons

Inappropriate teacher-student relationships have been in the news around Texoma. Educators in Davis and Tishomingo have recently been accused of unprofessional and illegal behavior.

With this in mind, some Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping the issue can be addressed by legislation.

State Sen. Ron Sharp (R-District 17) proposed a bill that would require teachers to undergo training about the penalties for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

LINK: Full Text of Senate Bill 899

State Sen. Frank Simpson (R-District 14) said it's disappointing that these relationships happen in the first place. And he said while the bill might help, he hopes a solution can come from the Oklahoma Department of Education instead.

"We don't always have to do everything in a piece of legislation or put everything in a statute," Simpson said. "I would hope the Department of Education has addressed these issues and are implementing mechanisms within house that can help address the issue."

If the bill were to come to a vote, Simpson believes it would win approval.

"It may not pass by a large majority, but based upon what we've seen happen in so many areas of the state, I think there would be enough legislators that feel we need to do something," he said.

For the bill to make it to the Senate floor, it must first be approved by an Oklahoma Department of Education committee.

Here is the full text of Sen. Sharp's proposed legislation: