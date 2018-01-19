ECU students gripe about frosty dorm rooms

ADA, Okla. -- Students at East Central University claim they were left without heat in their dorm rooms for days during our last cold snap.

The students said they sent several maintenance requests, but after days of no repairs, two of the students said their room was so cold the window was frozen.

ECU blamed a holiday staff shortage for failure to provide a fix.

"Being closed on Martin Luther King Day made it so we had a down day," explained Jessica Kilby, ECU's vice president of administration and finance. "If people did not contact their resident director or the resident assistant, our personnel did not know about those until they returned to work on Tuesday.

KTEN spoke to two ECU students on Friday who shared their concerns on Facebook. That post now has more than 400 shares.