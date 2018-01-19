Weekend wildfire danger in Texoma

While there's a chance for rain in the Texoma weekend forecast, some areas might not see any precipitation.

And that could be a big problem in our region, which remains under moderate to severe drought conditions.

The dry soil means an elevated danger of wildfires that can be ignited by a wayward cigarette butt or other spark.

The National Weather Service says there is a critical to extreme fire danger on Sunday, mainly across the western half of Oklahoma and western portions of North Texas.

In the KTEN viewing area, Carter, Garvin, Love, McClain, Murray and Pottawatomie counties in Oklahoma and Cooke and Montague counties in Texas are included in the Fire Weather Watch area. The weather service says gusty winds, low humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures will create conditions that could cause any fire to spread rapidly.