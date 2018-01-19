Sherman restaurant takes precautions against flu

Employees at MG's Restaurant are encouraged to wash their hands often to reduce the risk of flu transmission. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The flu is hitting hard in Texoma. You probably know someone who has fallen ill.

MG's Restaurant in Sherman isn't too worried about influenza, but they are taking precautions.

"Most of our kids have been pretty cautious about it," said manager Chenal Stiggers, which so far has had only one employee become sick. "She was probably out for about a week. We let her come back the following week."

This eatery is working hard to make sure their workers and customers don't catch the bug.

"We constantly keep our tables clean with bleach and water," Stiggers said. "Then we make sure the girls keep washing their hands constantly."

But even with the precautions the restaurant is taking, it's up to the customers as well.

"It's very scary, considering there has been some deaths," Stiggers said. "I'm just hoping everybody is being really cautious and taking care of themselves and staying home ... and getting the medicines they should be taking and just getting rest and everything."

Sick customers are encouraged to stay home and get some rest.

"Hopefully you're not sick when you go out to eat," Stiggers said.

And customer Karen Woolsey said the flu isn't a consideration in making her dining decisions.

"I don't worry about it," she said. "Knock on wood, I've never had the flu. Never take the flu shots either."