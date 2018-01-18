Weather extremes taking a toll on Durant water lines

It can take up to six hours to locate a broken water pipe. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- When air temperatures rise and fall by dozens of degrees, it's not just maddening for us. Those meteorological shifts also lead to leaky pipes.

Water maintenance workers in Durant are getting plenty of calls about busted water lines.

"You may be sitting in your house waiting for you your pipes to be fixed, so your job is done... but theirs has only begun," said Marty Cook, the city's public works director.

"We're seeing yard line busts, we're seeing a lot at the center of an intersection that's highly trafficked," line maintenance supervisor Jay Neal explained.

It can take up to six hours for workers to locate a broken water line; they then have to then dig a large enough hole to make the necessary repairs... and that can take up to three hours.

"These guys are in the hole every time, in the wet hole in the mud, actually fixing this line, for a couple hours at a time and do a fantastic job," Cook said.

But the job isn't done after repairs to the line are made; utility workers then must fill in the hole and repair pavement and sidewalks so traffic can flow again.

With the recent run of sub-zero temperatures, workers must be mindful of the the real danger that the elements can pose.

"That's why we make sure that we don't spend elongated amount of times in a hole in a job site," Neal said. "We get them in and we get them warmed up and dry."

So when you see these workers in the street, be sure to thank them, because at the end of the day -- no matter the cold or the heat, no water how deep the hole or high the water -- they take pride in what they do.

"They want their water back on, they want to flush their toilet, so when we get those things done, it's one of those things where we can drive home in the evening and know we got them fixed tonight," Neal said. "[Customers] are going to come home from work, and life is going to go on as normal."

Workers say one thing you can do to keep your pipes from bursting is to gradually turn your faucets on.