Reprieve for Tishomingo newspaper

The Johnston County Capital-Democrat has been in business since 1901. (KTEN)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- The free press will go forward in Johnston County.

The Durant Democrat says it will temporarily manage content of the Johnston County Capital-Democrat.

All of the employees of the weekly newspaper quit because the late owner's wife didn't sell the paper after her husband died.

An article in last week's paper hinted that it might be the final edition of the Capital-Democrat.

The Durant Democrat said it will manage the paper to help the late publisher's wife until she can find the right buyer.