Reprieve for Tishomingo newspaper - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Reprieve for Tishomingo newspaper

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Johnston County Capital-Democrat has been in business since 1901. (KTEN) The Johnston County Capital-Democrat has been in business since 1901. (KTEN)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- The free press will go forward in Johnston County.

The Durant Democrat says it will temporarily manage content of the Johnston County Capital-Democrat.

All of the employees of the weekly newspaper quit because the late owner's wife didn't sell the paper after her husband died.

An article in last week's paper hinted that it might be the final edition of the Capital-Democrat.

The Durant Democrat said it will manage the paper to help the late publisher's wife until she can find the right buyer.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.