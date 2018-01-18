FBI: Crime drops in Ardmore

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
"Finally, justice is served," said Colby Hemphill, the father of a high school student who was sent explicit photos by teacher Kristen Jackson.More >>
The Durant Democrat says it will temporarily manage content of the Johnston County Capital-Democrat.More >>
City maintenance workers are trying to keep up with the large volume of broken pipes blamed on temperature shifts.More >>
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected at Charles Evans Elementary School Thursday morning.More >>
Police attribute the improvements to having a full staff of officers on the street.More >>
The Oklahoma Department of Health said all of the deaths and more than half of those hospitalized for flu since Sept. 1 are age 50 and over.More >>
Investigators said a Chevrolet Suburban went out of control on a county road and rolled over, ejecting the passenger.More >>
This is not the same flu that humans get; said they are two totally different viruses.More >>
"We are seeing what the officer actually sees and hears when they're having calls or having contact with the public." police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said.More >>
