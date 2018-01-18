FBI: Crime drops in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The new year brought good news for the Ardmore Police Department.

An FBI crime statistics report shows a 12 percent decrease in violent and property crimes in Ardmore during 2017.

Police attribute the improvements to having a full staff of officers on the street. In 2016, the report shows there were six homicides in Ardmore, compared with just two in 2017.

"I'm very proud of those results," Ardmore police spokesman Capt. Keith Ingle said. "Any member of the police department should be proud of those results."

Police also say there has been an increase in property that's been found and returned to its owner after being stolen