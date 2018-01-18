Oklahoma health officials: 45 people have died from flu

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma health officials say 45 people have died from the flu in the state this season, and about 1,400 people have been hospitalized.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Thursday all of the deaths and more than half of those hospitalized for flu since Sept. 1 are age 50 and over. Ten deaths have been recorded in Tulsa County, more than any other county.

Almost a dozen Texoma-area school districts have suspended classes to help stem the spread of the illness.

There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state during the previous flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths four years ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu is widespread in every state except Hawaii. Those at highest risk are pregnant women; the elderly; children younger than 5; and people with asthma, diabetes, heart and lung disease and other chronic conditions.

