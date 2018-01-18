SUV passenger killed in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- One person died in a Marshall County crash Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said it happened around 8 p.m. on Shay Cut-Off Road, about half a mile east of US 377 and seven miles southwest of Kingston.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Clyde Hodges, 35, went out of control and rolled over, ejecting passenger Mark Stuart, 46, of Purcell, Oklahoma.

Stuart -- who was not wearing a seat belt -- was pinned under the wreckage for about an hour before he was freed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner.

Hodges, from Euless, Texas, was not injured.

Troopers blamed driver inattention for the crash.