2018 Wapanucka Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights

By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
2018 Wapanucka Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights (1/18 - 1/20)

Thursday, January 18th:

Girls

Varnum - Caney    10:00am

Calvin - Buffalo Valley   12:40pm

Moyers - Kinta   3:20pm

Springer - Wapanucka   6:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Varnum - Buffalo Valley  11:20am

Kinta - Caney    2:00pm

Moyers - Calvin   4:40pm

Wapanucka - Springer   7:20pm

-------------------------------

Friday, January 19th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    10:00am

TBA - TBA    12:40pm

TBA - TBA    3:20pm

TBA - TBA    6:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA   11:20am

TBA - TBA   2:00pm

TBA - TBA   4:40pm

TBA - TBA   7:20pm

-------------------------------

Saturday, January 20th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    12:00pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    3:00pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    6:00pm (1st Place)

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA    1:30pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    4:30pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    7:30pm (1st Place)