2018 Wapanucka Invitational Tournament Scores and Highlights (1/18 - 1/20)
Thursday, January 18th:
Girls
Varnum - Caney 10:00am
Calvin - Buffalo Valley 12:40pm
Moyers - Kinta 3:20pm
Springer - Wapanucka 6:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
Varnum - Buffalo Valley 11:20am
Kinta - Caney 2:00pm
Moyers - Calvin 4:40pm
Wapanucka - Springer 7:20pm
-------------------------------
Friday, January 19th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 10:00am
TBA - TBA 12:40pm
TBA - TBA 3:20pm
TBA - TBA 6:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 11:20am
TBA - TBA 2:00pm
TBA - TBA 4:40pm
TBA - TBA 7:20pm
-------------------------------
Saturday, January 20th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 12:00pm (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 3:00pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 6:00pm (1st Place)
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 1:30pm (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 4:30pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 7:30pm (1st Place)
