New tool for Denison police: Body cameras

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
All Denison patrol officers will be equipped with a body camera. (KTEN) All Denison patrol officers will be equipped with a body camera. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police have a new addition to the equipment they wear.

All officers will be equipped with Axon Body 2 cameras when on patrol. It's a plan that's been in the works for a few years.

"The cameras are going to be a benefit to the department in so many different ways," explained police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler. "It helps us in getting evidence, because we can video the evidence, we can video crime scenes. Also, we are seeing what the officer actually sees and hears when they're having calls or having contact with the public."

Funding for the cameras was approved by City Council in their 2018 budget.

