Howe's new K-9 companion breaks the mold

HOWE, Texas -- The Howe Police Department has a furry new recruit.

Loki is a Jack Russell Terrier who is being being praised by his two-legged colleagues for a major drug bust that sent three people to jail.

At less than 20 pounds, Loki might look small, but he's turning into a big problem for criminals.

Three Dallas men were jailed last week after Loki sniffed out narcotics and three loaded handguns..

"When he came out of the vehicle, they were kinda scoffing and looking at him contemptuously," said Sgt. Keith Milks. "But then he alerted, and their heads just dropped, because they knew they'd been caught."

Milks is now Loki's handler, training his K-9 companion to sit down when he smells drugs. They are a dynamic duo who instantly clicked at the shelter.

"We refer to it as 'canine speed dating,'" Milks explained. "We were introduced to several dogs, and this is the one... we just kinda clicked."

And you could say they are partners in fighting crime.

"He runs the show," Milks said. "I just drive the bus, as I like to say."

Milks said Loki was most likely abused; there's a piece missing from his ear and his fur is patchy. The shelter in Cibolo, Texas, said they found him in a dumping ground.

"He was down to 14 pounds ,and I've got him up to 19 now," Milks said.

But even with a battered past, Loki is breaking all the barriers for smaller breeds and rescue animals.

"You don't have to be imported from Europe," Milks said. "You can be a shelter dog, you can have a hard life, and it doesn't matter your size... it's just your drive and determination and your will to succeed that will make you an effective police dog."

Sgt. Milks said he and Loki continue to train every day among other Grayson County K-9s, and though Loki is the smallest and cutest of the bunch,officers say he is just as effective as more traditional-looking police dogs.