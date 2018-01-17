Bonham schools shutter for flu scrub down

GUNTER, Texas -- At least nine school districts in Texoma have elected to close their campuses to try and stem the spread of influenza.

While students stay at home, maintenance crews will be scrubbing down classrooms and common areas with disinfectant.

In the Gunter Independent School District -- which will be closed on Thursday and won't reopen until next Wednesday -- 27 percent of enrolled students reported sick because of flu symptoms.

The district has hired a firm to perform deep cleaning at all of its campuses. Superintendent Dr. Jill Siler said she's never seen anything like this outbreak.

"This has been a first, but when you see the kind of absences we have had, with the severity of the illness we've seen, there was no other decision to make," she said.

All Gunter home sporting events will be canceled, moved or rescheduled.

