Bonham schools shutter for flu scrub down

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
Here is the latest information we have about school closings and delays in the KTEN viewing area.More >>
The Oklahoma Department of Health said all of the deaths and more than half of those hospitalized for flu since Sept. 1 are age 50 and over.More >>
The Oklahoma Department of Health said all of the deaths and more than half of those hospitalized for flu since Sept. 1 are age 50 and over.More >>
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected at Charles Evans Elementary School Thursday morning.More >>
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected at Charles Evans Elementary School Thursday morning.More >>
Investigators said a Chevrolet Suburban went out of control on a county road and rolled over, ejecting the passenger.More >>
Investigators said a Chevrolet Suburban went out of control on a county road and rolled over, ejecting the passenger.More >>
This is not the same flu that humans get; said they are two totally different viruses.More >>
This is not the same flu that humans get; said they are two totally different viruses.More >>
"We are seeing what the officer actually sees and hears when they're having calls or having contact with the public." police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said.More >>
"We are seeing what the officer actually sees and hears when they're having calls or having contact with the public." police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said.More >>
At less than 20 pounds, Loki might look small, but he's turning into a big problem for criminals.More >>
At less than 20 pounds, Loki might look small, but he's turning into a big problem for criminals.More >>
A Grayson County jury heard the evidence and rendered a verdict against Kristen Jackson in one day.More >>
A Grayson County jury heard the evidence and rendered a verdict against Kristen Jackson in one day.More >>
While students stay at home, maintenance crews will be disinfecting classrooms and common areas.More >>
While students stay at home, maintenance crews will be disinfecting classrooms and common areas.More >>
Officials said a 13-year-old boy died trying to get his paralyzed father out of the burning building.More >>
Officials said a 13-year-old boy died trying to get his paralyzed father out of the burning building.More >>