Father, son die in Love County house fire

Firefighters from multiple agencies attack the fire in a home near Marietta. (Courtesy Love County EMS)

A disabled man and his teenage son died in this fire near Marietta early Wednesday morning. (Courtesy Love County EMS)

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- Officials say a space heater may have triggered a fire early Wednesday morning that left a paralyzed man and his son dead.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said the fire in a house trailer near Marietta was reported around 1:30 a.m. About 30 volunteer firefighters from multiple agencies joined forces to battle the flames in sub-freezing temperatures.

There were three people in the home; a 17-year-old girl escaped without injury. But a 13-year-old boy was unsuccessful in an attempt to get his 60-year-old father into a wheelchair so they could escape. Both were killed.

"Upon arrival, they had been told the information there was two people still in the house," Grisham said. "Deputies attempted to enter the house and couldn't make it due to fire and debris."

Their bodies were later found on the east side of the trailer.

No names have been released, and the family has asked for privacy.

Officials say it's believed the boy and girl had been sleeping near a space heater in the living room to stay warm.

"The 17-year-old woke up and noticed the fire," Sheriff Grishmam said.

He urged people trying to stay warm in sub-freezing temperatures that it's imperative to keep any flammable objects like robes or blankets clear of space heaters. He said it's also a good time to double-check your smoke alarms to make sure they are operational. It's not yet clear if the trailer was equipped.

Love County Emergency Management spokesman David Bond said extra manpower was needed as the mercury dipped into the single digits.

"After the initial fire was put out we had to rotate personnel in and out of apparatus to let them warm up," he said. "There was ice hanging off everyone’s helmets and air packs, and the water used to extinguish the fire formed ice on the ground."

Bond said tankers rotated to the scene to keep a fresh supply of water to firefighters.

Twelve agencies in all responded to the home, including Greenville-Overbrook Fire, Criner Hills Fire, Lake Murray Village Fire, Marietta Fire, Love County EMS, Love County Rehab, Love County Sheriff's office, Marietta Police, Love County Emergency Management, the state fire marshal, the medical examiner and OG&E.

------

This story was edited at 12:14 p.m. to reflect updated information about the relationship of the fire victims, and at 2:03 p.m. to clarify the number of people who were home when the fire started.