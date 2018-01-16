Old school is new home for Sherman brewery - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Old school is new home for Sherman brewery

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
An artist's conception of the 903 Brewers facility at the old Lee School in Sherman. (Courtesy) An artist's conception of the 903 Brewers facility at the old Lee School in Sherman. (Courtesy)
"There's not anywhere in our town where you can sit outside and listen to live music on the lawn," 903 Brewers founder Jeremy Roberts said. (KTEN) "There's not anywhere in our town where you can sit outside and listen to live music on the lawn," 903 Brewers founder Jeremy Roberts said. (KTEN)
Part of the old Lee School will be remodeled into a ballroom. (KTEN) Part of the old Lee School will be remodeled into a ballroom. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A historic Sherman school building is about to get a new lease on life... as a brewery.

The City Council has approved a plan by 903 Brewers to move its operations to the former Lee School building at Walnut and Piner Evans streets

The three-story building built in 1913 will not only include a taproom, but also a restaurant, a beer garden with live music, and a space for parties and weddings.

"You know, this is the entrance to downtown where people take off Travis Street," said brewery founder Jeremy Roberts as he surveyed the property from an upstairs window. "It's been vacant for some time, and it's just the perfect opportunity for 903 Brewers and for our city to really bring it back to life and start revitalizing that part of downtown Sherman."

Roberts said he hopes once the facility is up and running, it will help the whole area.

"Maybe some new houses will pop in, some new businesses, and then we will all be able to compliment each other," he said.

New features will include a ballroom on the third floor of the old school.

"There isn't a place to hold big parties and weddings, so that top floor will be perfect for that," Roberts said, adding that a beer garden will include a stage for live music.

"There's not anywhere in our town where you can sit outside and listen to live music on the lawn," he said. "We just hope we can bring that."

Roberts added that he is excited to bring this old building back to life.

"We've always said we want to be bigger than a brewery, and so we're always family-friendly, we're always dog-friendly," he said. "It's a great time for family to come hang out, enjoy some good food, have a beer and just listen to some live music."

Roberts hopes to have the new location of 903 Brewers up and running by the summer of 2019.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.