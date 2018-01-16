Scholarship to honor beloved Grayson County lawman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Last month, Grayson County lost one of its most beloved public servants.

Capt. Rickey Wheeler had been a key member of the sheriff's office for more than 25 years. He had been battling cancer for most of 2017.

On Tuesday, the United Way of Grayson County decided to honor his life through its annual campaign.

"Thank you is not enough for us," said widow Laura Wheeler. "I never expected this in a million years ... this truly is a way we feel his legacy will live on for everyone."

Half of the United Way's annual campaign proceeds will go toward a scholarship fund in the name of Rickey Wheeler. This scholarship will be for cadets going through the police academy.

"It really makes the most sense to split it this way so that we can support the causes that he supported, and also his cause," United Way spokesman Jennifer Schwichtenberg explained.

In addition to his law enforcement duties, Wheeler served on the United Way board of directors.

"His passions were law enforcement and service to others, and this is a way for his legacy to live on through Grayson County," Laura Wheeler said.

Tuition for the police academy is more than $4,000, but Laura Wheeler says the profession is worth it.

"They truly are the backbone of who keeps this community safe, and they sometimes go unnoticed," she said.