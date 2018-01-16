Police: Ardmore firefighter left accident scene

Ardmore firefighter Christopher Allen was arrested in Durant for drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore firefighter was allegedly driving drunk when he hit another car and then left the scene of the accident, according to witnesses.

KTEN obtained a police report which says officers went to a residence in the 900 block of Springfield Court in Durant after a silver Dodge pickup truck smashed into a Hyundai Elantra on the evening of January 9

But when officers arrived, witnesses said the driver of the truck -- who appeared to be drunk -- fled on foot.

That man was later identified as Christopher Allen, a firefighter in Ardmore.

KTEN reached out to the fire station where he worked, but officials declined comment because they say the incident is related to Allen's personal life.

Witnesses named in the police report also declined to go on camera, but they told investigators they tried to keep Allen in the area, going so far as to blocking another vehicle being driven by his wife -- which was backed into another driveway -- so he could not leave.

But the police report said Allen took off on foot.

Officers reportedly found him a short time later, sitting in his garage a couple of blocks away.

According to the official account, Allen refused to answer any of the officers' questions and did not agree to take a sobriety test. He also refused to let officers search him without a warrant.

Allen was arrested. Officers stated they could smell a "strong odor" of alcohol on him, and his eyes were said to be "blood shot red."

Officers took Allen to the Bryan County Jail, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

Durant police would not discuss the incident on camera, but court documents show Allen was freed on a personal recognizance bond.