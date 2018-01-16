Texoma schools closing due to flu outbreak

Forget the winter weather; it's the influenza outbreak that's taking a toll on class time in Texoma.

At least three districts in the KTEN viewing area have canceled classes starting Wednesday in an effort to keep the illness from spreading.

The Bonham Independent School District has suspended classes for one week. "Local health officials have recommended a full 7 days to stop the cycle of spreading influenza," the district said in a written statement. "Please take all health precautions and refrain from coming in contact with others." School resumes on Wednesday, January 24.

Hugo Public Schools said there will be no classes on Wednesday and Thursday this week. "During these two days, the schools will be sanitized," a statement said. The district -- which does not normally have class on Fridays -- said school will resume on Monday, January 22.

And Quinton Public Schools said there will be no classes on Wednesday and Thursday "due to the number of students who are absent to to illness and the number of students who have been diagnosed with the flu." The district, which also has a four-day week, plans to reopen on Monday, January 22.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been 22 deaths reported in the state during the current flu season. The Centers for Disease Control says influenza is widespread across most of the United States.