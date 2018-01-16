Ardmore hospital limits visitors due to flu outbreak

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Mercy Hospital has placed a restriction on visitors as flu cases continue to rise.

Children under the age of 12 who are not seeking medical treatment will not be able to visit patients until further notice. Mercy says that's because children tend to contract influenza at a higher rate.

"They tend to be more prone to carry the virus. They can have virus shedding before they have symptoms for 12 to 48 hours, and then even after they've been treated for some time," Mercy vice president Pam Kimbrough explained.

The hospital will continue to restrict juvenile visitors for at least a couple of weeks.