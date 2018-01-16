2018 Healdton Bulldog Bash Scores and Highlights - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

2018 Healdton Bulldog Bash Scores and Highlights

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
2018 Healdton Bulldog Bash Scores and Highlights (1/18 - 1/20)

Thursday, January 18th:

Girls

Ryan - Wilson    10:00am

Ringling - Fox    1:00pm

Wynnewood - Turner    4:00pm

Elmore City - Healdton    7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Elmore City - Ryan  11:30am

Wilson - Fox       2:30pm

Turner - Wynnewood   5:30pm

Ringling - Healdton    8:30pm

-------------------------------

Friday, January 19th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    10:00am

TBA - TBA    1:00pm

TBA - TBA    4:00pm

TBA - TBA   7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA   11:30am

TBA - TBA   2:30pm

TBA - TBA   5:30pm

TBA - TBA   8:30pm

-------------------------------

Saturday, January 20th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    10:00am (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    1:30pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    5:00pm (1st Place)

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA    11:30am (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    3:00pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    6:30pm (1st Place)