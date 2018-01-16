2018 Healdton Bulldog Bash Scores and Highlights (1/18 - 1/20)
Thursday, January 18th:
Girls
Ryan - Wilson 10:00am
Ringling - Fox 1:00pm
Wynnewood - Turner 4:00pm
Elmore City - Healdton 7:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
Elmore City - Ryan 11:30am
Wilson - Fox 2:30pm
Turner - Wynnewood 5:30pm
Ringling - Healdton 8:30pm
-------------------------------
Friday, January 19th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 10:00am
TBA - TBA 1:00pm
TBA - TBA 4:00pm
TBA - TBA 7:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 11:30am
TBA - TBA 2:30pm
TBA - TBA 5:30pm
TBA - TBA 8:30pm
-------------------------------
Saturday, January 20th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 10:00am (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 1:30pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 5:00pm (1st Place)
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 11:30am (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 3:00pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 6:30pm (1st Place)
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.