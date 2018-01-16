Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights from 1/15-1/20

Monday, January 15th:

Girls

Soper 45 - Colbert 33

Calera 49 - Achille 44

-------------------------------

Boys

Tushka 63 - Soper 35

Achille 40 - Colbert 33

-------------------------------

Tuesday, January 16th:

Girls

Silo - Boswell    4:00pm

Calera 28 - Rock Creek  74  

Soper - Tushka    7:00pm

Bennington - Caddo    7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Achille - Silo    5:30pm

Tushka - Rock Creek    5:30pm

Boswell - Bennington    8:30pm

Calera - Caddo     8:30pm

-------------------------------

Thursday, January 18th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    4:00pm

Rock Creek - TBA    7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA    5:30pm

TBA - TBA    8:30pm

-------------------------------

Friday, January 19th:

Girls

Achille - Colbert    1:00pm

TBA - TBA    4:00pm

Calera - TBA    7:00pm

-------------------------------

Boys

Soper - Colbert    2:30pm

TBA - TBA    5:30pm

TBA - TBA    8:30pm

-------------------------------

Saturday, January 20th:

Girls

TBA - TBA    12:30pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    3:30pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    6:30pm (1st Place)

-------------------------------

Boys

TBA - TBA    2:00pm (Consolation)

TBA - TBA    5:00pm (3rd Place)

TBA - TBA    8:00pm (1st Place)