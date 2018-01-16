Bryan County Tournament Scores and Highlights from 1/15-1/20
Monday, January 15th:
Girls
Soper 45 - Colbert 33
Calera 49 - Achille 44
-------------------------------
Boys
Tushka 63 - Soper 35
Achille 40 - Colbert 33
-------------------------------
Tuesday, January 16th:
Girls
Silo - Boswell 4:00pm
Calera 28 - Rock Creek 74
Soper - Tushka 7:00pm
Bennington - Caddo 7:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
Achille - Silo 5:30pm
Tushka - Rock Creek 5:30pm
Boswell - Bennington 8:30pm
Calera - Caddo 8:30pm
-------------------------------
Thursday, January 18th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 4:00pm
Rock Creek - TBA 7:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 5:30pm
TBA - TBA 8:30pm
-------------------------------
Friday, January 19th:
Girls
Achille - Colbert 1:00pm
TBA - TBA 4:00pm
Calera - TBA 7:00pm
-------------------------------
Boys
Soper - Colbert 2:30pm
TBA - TBA 5:30pm
TBA - TBA 8:30pm
-------------------------------
Saturday, January 20th:
Girls
TBA - TBA 12:30pm (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 3:30pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 6:30pm (1st Place)
-------------------------------
Boys
TBA - TBA 2:00pm (Consolation)
TBA - TBA 5:00pm (3rd Place)
TBA - TBA 8:00pm (1st Place)
