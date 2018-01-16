Jury trial set for accused Van Alstyne teacher

Kristen Jackson was accused of sending "harmful" photos to a Van Alstyne student. (KTEN/Grayson County)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of former Van Alstyne substitute teacher Kristen Jackson.

Jackson, 36, is accused of sending explicit photos to a minor.

Last Friday, Jackson went before a judge in an attempt to strike a plea deal of less than a year in jail and a fine.

But judge ruled "no deal," and ordered Jackson to trial, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.