Jury trial set for accused Van Alstyne teacher - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Jury trial set for accused Van Alstyne teacher

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Kristen Jackson was accused of sending "harmful" photos to a Van Alstyne student. (KTEN/Grayson County) Kristen Jackson was accused of sending "harmful" photos to a Van Alstyne student. (KTEN/Grayson County)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of former Van Alstyne substitute teacher Kristen Jackson.

Jackson, 36, is accused of sending explicit photos to a minor.

Last Friday, Jackson went before a judge in an attempt to strike a plea deal of less than a year in jail and a fine.

But judge ruled "no deal," and ordered Jackson to trial, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

