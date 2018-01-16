Deep freeze sees Grayson County Shelter at capacity

The Grayson County Shelter in Denison is the County's only homeless facility open to all. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The population at the Grayson County Shelter exceeded capacity Monday night as the homeless sought shelter from sub-freezing temperatures.

"We open up our reception area, of course, for people to stay warm," said executive director Annette Limoges. But she said the facility at 331 West Morton Street was getting full.

"We do have two ladies that are in right now that will be in our computer room overnight on cots," she said. "We can put more people on cots in our reception area, and -- if we need to -- down the hall."

With the mercury plunging through the week, the need for shelter could rise for those who have no where else to turn.

"We normally don't get that many people, but we could probably get another 10 people in," Limoges said.

The National Weather Service warns that hypothermia can happen at 60 degrees. Tuesday's high was forecast to be than 30 degrees lower than that.

Hypothermia causes intense shivering, slurred speech, and sudden confusion.

"It's going to be cold, it's going to be dangerous, it's going to be icy, so we will probably have people sitting around here during the day as well," Limoges said.

The Centers for Disease Control said an average of one thousand Americans die each year due to hypothermia. The Grayson County Shelter is doing what it can to help, even for those who choose not to stay.

"Some people don't want to come in, but they will come in for blankets and sleeping bags and whatever they might be able to have," Limoges said.

The shelter welcomes donations of coats, blankets and sleeping bags to make sure all of our Texoma neighbors can stay warm this winter. Call 903-465-6041 for more information.