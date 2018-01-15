Texoma communities pay tribute to King

The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was recognized across Texoma on Monday's federal holiday, which also would have been the civil rights leader's 89th birthday.

In Sherman, Austin College remembered King with its14th annual breakfast celebration..

"This day really makes me stop and think and really be thankful for what people before me have done, and also stand in reverence and continue their work for people that come after me," said sophomore James Wyche.

"I'm proud to live in a time where we have so much responsibility to carry King's message forward," said keynote speaker Kim Andrews, who talked about lessons the civil rights leader taught us all with his "I have a dream" address.

"I think King's speech was just the beginning, and I don't think he was just talking to people in government. He wasn't only addressing institutions," Andrews said. "I think he was addressing each of us as individuals."

Andrews adds it was an honor to speak about someone she admires so much.

"It was just great. If there's a cloud higher than Cloud 9, I'm on it."

Ardmore marked the MLK holiday with its 30th annual parade, a tradition that now spans three decades.

Ardmore police, local businesses and church groups drove and marched from Central Park to the HFV Wilson Community Center. There, people gathered for a service that included a performance from the MLK Youth Choir and several guest speakers.

"We had the Ardmore Fire Department and Police Department out here. Many of the churches in the area," said community center director Jacob Lohse. "I mean, it was special to see everybody come together for the event."

One of the guest speakers, T.C. Varner, has been a staple in the community as a teacher for decades. He says he's proud to be selected to speak, and that there are people in the community wanting to celebrate Dr. King's legacy.

"Violence only breeds violence, so therefore I'm happy there's still enough people that care about Dr. King, his legacy, and the non-violent movement," Varner said, adding that Tuesdays events set a good example for his family as well.

"I have kids and grandkids, and I want them to understand and carry out Dr. King's legacy and be an asset to the community rather than a liability," he said.

Ardmore's MLK Day parade was one of the largest ever, with 30 organizations participating.

KTEN's Carley Banks reported from Sherman; Colton Thompson reported from Ardmore