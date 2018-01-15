Upgrades in store for Sherman skate park

The skate park at Hawn Park in Sherman is poised to get a $250,000 makeover. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The City of Sherman has big plans for the future of its skate park.

The city approved a $250,000 budget last year for renovations to the venue at Hawn Park.

The City Council was expected to vote Monday evening on a contract with Transcend Inc. to design and build those improvements to the skate park, which was established in 2002.