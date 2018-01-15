FT Graphic Designer/Promotions Editor

KTEN, ABC Texoma and the Texoma CW have an immediate opening for a full-time graphic artist and promotional assistant.

This position requires the ability to create original art and motion graphics utilizing the latest Adobe CS software including Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator. Experience with Final Cut Pro and Cinema 4D software is a plus.

Responsibilities will include assisting in the production and post-production of station marketing and promotional campaigns with an ability to follow instructions and develop a vision that applies to our market and attracts viewers.

An education in graphic production is preferred, but comparable experience will be considered.

To apply for this exciting position, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Joel Scarbrough, Operations Manager/Creative Services Director

KTEN Television

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75090.

KTEN Television is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace. No phone calls please.