Wanted: Blood donors in Texoma

Texoma-area blood centers are in desperate need of volunteer donors. (KTEN)

Carroll Winkle has been donating blood for more than three decades. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- January is National. Blood Donor Month, and local blood centers are in urgent need of donations.

The good news: Some local residents have made it their mission to donate as much... and as often... as possible.

Carroll Winkle has been donating blood for more than 30 years in Texoma, and he just reached a huge milestone: 20 gallons of life.

"I'm proud to help people out; it's just a good deal," he said.

Winkle said he has donated more than 250 times, saving at least 700 lives in the process.

"It's something that doesn't hurt, but it can help a lot of people," he said.

With blood banks in Texoma facing a critical need for blood, Harold Sheppard said he comes to the blood center every 28 days to donate platelets and plasma.

"I just love doing it," he said. "It's just kind of unexplainable. You know you're wanted somewhere."

Donating since he was 17 years old, Sheppard said it is one of the most fulfilling things in his life.

"I don't regret one time of it," he said. "It's the best thing I've ever done in my life, and I'm 73 years old."

Both men agree it warms their hearts to save so many lives.

"Well, that's what we're supposed to do... we're supposed to do that for fellow man," Winkle said.

Are you ready to be a blood donor? Contact one of these agencies: