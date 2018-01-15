Car enthusiast detours to Sherman restaurant

Another order is ready at the Downtown Grilled Cheese Company in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman native Gary Roberts grew up around cars and was expected to pursue a career in car sales.

But he wanted something different and decided to follow his own dream.

The Downtown Grilled Cheese Company used to be a clothing store called American Honey Boutique. When that store at 113 North Travis Street closed down and the building went up for sale, Roberts knew he wanted to purchase the property to start his business.

He kept the history of the building while adding his own touches when construction started.

When it came to naming his sandwiches, he got the name "Ooey Gooey" from his grandson. Roberts has plenty of sandwiches and combos on the menu.

The shop is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.