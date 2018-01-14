Pilot injured in Tishomingo plane crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pilot injured in Tishomingo plane crash

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- A man was hospitalized Saturday after his small plane crashed in the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.

The single-engine Piper Dakota aircraft, built in 1984, came down in a wooded area and was upside-down when first responders arrived.

The pilot was taken to Mercy Hospital where, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, he was flown to OU Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The plane is registered to an address in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

