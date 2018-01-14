Pilot injured in Tishomingo plane crash

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The single-engine Piper Dakota aircraft came down in a wooded area of the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
The single-engine Piper Dakota aircraft came down in a wooded area of the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
Dallas County court records show 37-year-old Wesley Mathews also faces charges of abandoning a child and tampering with evidence.More >>
Dallas County court records show 37-year-old Wesley Mathews also faces charges of abandoning a child and tampering with evidence.More >>
Leaders say growing businesses and more housing options will change this area forever.More >>
Leaders say growing businesses and more housing options will change this area forever.More >>
Volunteers want to make the animals more comfortable during winter months.More >>
Volunteers want to make the animals more comfortable during winter months.More >>
Chief Ken Grace said Officer D.J. Long seems to have a magical effect on everyone he encounters.More >>
Chief Ken Grace said Officer D.J. Long seems to have a magical effect on everyone he encounters.More >>
More than half of the people hospitalized for flu are age 50 and up.More >>
More than half of the people hospitalized for flu are age 50 and up.More >>
"It was crazy to actually be going to New York, staying there for three months and filming this," Lilyan Cole said.More >>
"It was crazy to actually be going to New York, staying there for three months and filming this," Lilyan Cole said.More >>
The 53-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was attacked in the 600 block South Contemporary Street last Friday.More >>
The 53-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was attacked in the 600 block South Contemporary Street last Friday.More >>
Temperatures will dip into teens overnight in most of the KTEN viewing area.More >>
Temperatures will dip into teens overnight in most of the KTEN viewing area.More >>
A fatal crash on US 70 just west of Durant Wednesday night has a lot of people wondering if it could have been avoided.More >>
A fatal crash on US 70 just west of Durant Wednesday night has a lot of people wondering if it could have been avoided.More >>