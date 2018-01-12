Denison heralds economic growth - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison heralds economic growth

The 2018 Denison Development Summit was well-attended. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Grayson County is buzzing with excitement with all the new development on the way.

And that enthusiasm was evident Friday at Denison's 17th annual Economic Development Summit. Leaders say growing businesses and more housing options will change this area forever.

The public event is held to update business and government leaders on Denison's latest projects. Denison Development Alliance president Tony Kaai said there was a record crowd for the event.

"What's special is that everyone is really doing well," he said. "There's so many jobs that are available and unemployment rate is really low, Congress just passed a tax bill that is going to help everyone... so it's just great to be up in Grayson County and Denison, Texas."

Speakers at the summit included the CEO of HeyDay Entertainment, which is building an entertainment center in the city, along with Denison Mayor Jared Johnson and U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-District 4).

