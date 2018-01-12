Abandoned pets get upgrades at Kingston shelter

KINGSTON, Okla. -- A $5,000 donation to the Kingson Animal Shelter will keep strays warm this winter.

For the last three years, the local dog catcher kept strays in what he calls a "dungeon" near his house. But with the help of neighbors, those pets now have a new air-conditioned, insulated home.

We're told it's still a work in progress, but volunteers want to make the animals comfortable during winter months.

"It all started with me being the dog catcher," said Bernd Zell. "I'm supposed to take the dogs after about a week or so to Ardmore, which is a kill shelter. I guess the first time I got licked in my face, it blew it."

Zell said almost 50 dogs have been adopted through the shelter so far.