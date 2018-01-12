Top honor for Ardmore officer

Ardmore police Officer D.J. Long, left, is named Officer of the Year by Chief Ken Grace. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore cop was recognized Friday as the department's Officer of the Year.

Officer D.J. Long is part of the department's motorcycle division. He received the award because of his efforts in educating the public and other agencies on traffic enforcement.

Chief Ken Grace said Long seems to have a magical effect on everyone he encounters.

"He's the only officer I've ever seen that people actually call in and compliment him -- even if they got a ticket -- compliment him and say how much of a gentleman he was and how much of a good officer he is," Grace said.

Since Ardmore police launched its motorcycle division in 2016, accidents in the city have declined by 26 percent.