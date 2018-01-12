Hudson Resigns as Howe Football Coach

HOWE, TX. -- Zack Hudson resigned his position as head football coach on Monday, he confirmed with KTEN.

Hudson is heading to Mabank, Texas, where he will be their new head coach pending board approval. Hudson spent five years as Bulldogs head coach, guiding them to a 10-2 record in 2015. Under Hudson, the Bulldogs made it to the Regional round in 2014 and 2016 and the Area round in 2015.

This past season, Howe lost its first nine games before beating Callisburg to end the season 1-9.

Howe ISD has yet to name a replacement for Hudson.