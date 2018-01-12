Aspiring Texoma teen model gets big chance on TV

DURANT, Okla. -- A Coalgate teen made her debut on TV screens across the nation Thursday as she follows her dream to become a professional model.

Lilyan Cole, 17, said appearing on Making a Model had a lot of ups and downs, but overall it was a great experience. She's been modeling since she was 12.

"My mom inspired me to model," Lilyan said.

"We would go back and forth to L.A., and then the modeling door kind of opened for her," added mom Katherine Cole.

But in 2016, an even bigger door opened.

"A casting director had found Lilyan on my Instagram and said she looked like she may be perfect for this show that they were casting for," Katherine said. "At first I kind of just threw it away and thought, 'I don't know.'"

That show was Making a Model.

"It was crazy to actually be going to New York, staying there for three months and filming this," Lilyan said. "And like you're going to see on the show, there's a lot of ups and downs."

There were definitely bad days.

"In some of the promos you see her crying," Katherine said. "She's not a crier; she don't usually cry."

But all in all, Lilyan said it was a great experience.

"It's been nuts. Up and downs, but I've had fun the whole entire time, so it's been great."

The best thing this mother and daughter duo got from the show?

"Lily and i just kind of bonded in a different way as a mom and daughter, because it's not easy," Katherine said.

"Probably just getting to know my mom better," Lilyan added. "Throughout this whole entire process we've became way closer."

Viewers of the program will get an inside look at the modeling world.

"You know, it's an industry that is harsh... it's hard. Probably people that want to be in this industry may change their mind, or they may go, 'OK, I think I have enough in me to get through that and do that as well,'" Lilyan said.

And as for this Texoma teen's future after the show? She's going to leave that up to a higher power.

"Like just going with the flow, and whatever God brings is what needs to happen," she said. "I'm just waiting for what he has."

Making a Model airs Thursday nights at 9 on Lifetime.