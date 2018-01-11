Storm Drops GAC Road Matchup at OBU

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Southeastern spent the night playing catch-up but could not mount a rally down the stretch as Oklahoma Baptist handed the Savage Storm a 90-81 loss on Thursday night in Shawnee, Okla.



The loss drops the Savage Storm to 7-6 overall on the year and 5-3 in Great American Conference play heading into a home matchup on Jan. 13 against Southwestern Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



SE was led by a trio of double-digit scorers, with Taten Hyde coming off the bench with a team-best 13 points, followed by 12 from Emem David and 11 from Sa'Liesha Hunter.



The Storm shot 50.9 percent from the field, but were plagued by 18 turnovers in the contest.



Hunter also paced the Storm in assists with six.



Defensively, Katie Branam hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, while Courtney Brady and David pulled down five apiece.



The Storm fell behind early in the first quarter and trailed by as many as nine before closing out the period with threes from Tracy Johnson and Hyde to close the gap to 17-14 after one quarter.



SE would take a lead after a pair of David free throws early in the second quarter, but OBU answered with 12-straight points and pushed the lead to 11 points before the Storm again scored in the waning moments with a Chandler Kemp layup and a Brady three to head to the half down 40-34.



The Storm again narrowed the gap, closing it to 54-53 with 3:04 to go in the third but the Bison closed on a 13-2 run and SE trailed 67-55 heading to the fourth quarter.



SE rallied from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth and closed the gap to seven points in the final minute, but were unable to complete the rally, falling 90-81.