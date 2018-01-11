Dangerous Bryan County intersection to get traffic signal

Troopers said a motorcycle crashed into the side of this SUV west of Durant. (KTEN)

Traffic lights will be installed at the dangerous intersection of US 70 and Silo Road west of Durant. (KTEN)

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. -- A fatal crash on US 70 just west of Durant Wednesday night has a lot of people wondering if it could have been avoided.

The accident happened along a strip of the four-land highway that has had a history of being dangerous. Commuters are saying something needs to be done about it.

It was around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Joseph Craig of Calera slammed into the side of a sport utility vehicle that was pulling out from a driveway a few hundred feet west of the Silo Road intersection.

Craig died on impact; the driver and two juvenile passengers in the SUV were not hurt.

Linda Stevenson, who commutes along this stretch of US 70, said a planned traffic signal would have made a critical difference.

"I definitely think the accident could have been prohibited if the lights would have been installed," she said.

Stevenson and others say more traffic control is needed on this busy highway.

"I've almost been hit several times, because they will have their blinker on to turn east while I'm turning west -- thinking that we can both go -- and they come straight across."

Bryan County commissioners said they've just received permission from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to install a traffic light at the intersection of US 70 and Silo Road.

"I think the lights will do it," said District 1 Commissioner Ron Boyer. "With the 55 mph speed limit we have to put through there with the additional mediums -- we have to put medium cones up so people can see it -- it's going to draw visibility, or at least make people awake."

Commissioners say that due to county budget shortfalls, the traffic light project had been shelved. It's recently been resurrected.

Boyer said it will likely be this summer before the traffic signal is installed and functional.