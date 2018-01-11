Sherman assault victim dies at hospital

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police say a woman who was the victim of an assault last Friday has died.

The 53-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was attacked in the 600 block South Contemporary Street.

Sherman resident John Kennedy, 57, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the assault.

Police said the victim had initially been taken to a Sherman-area hospital for treatment but was later airlifted to a medical facility in the Dallas area, where she died. The Collin County Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.

At this time, Kennedy is charged with assault causing bodily injury. Bond was set at $100,000.

Police had no further comment as the investigation continues.