Alternative suspension plan a success at Ardmore school

ARDMORE, Okla. -- As the second half of the school year begins, Ardmore Middle School says a new alternative suspension program has proven to be successful.

It cuts down on missed classroom time due to repeat suspensions.

Assistant Principal John Black said that instead of being suspended, a student spends 45 minutes after school each day with a parent and instructor.

"We're trying to save kids," Black explained. "We are trying to invest in them. We are not going to just allow you to continue on this cycle of suspensions without trying to help you."

The school had 38 suspension cases during the first half of the school year; only eight percent of students have needed the program more than once.