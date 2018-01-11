Temps plunge as cold front invades Texoma

Clouds associated with a cold front roll across Ada on Thursday morning. (Courtesy Meena Winters-Dalluge)

From seasonal temperatures in the 50s on Thursday morning, the mercury was poised to plummet through the day Thursday as a cold front quickly blankets Texoma.

"We could see a few sleet reports and flurries once we see the front pass through," said KTEN meteorologist David Siple. "Be prepared for slick roads this evening."

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area including Grayson and Cooke Counties in Texoma from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Snow, initially mixed with sleet, is expected. That will create slippery road conditions during the evening rush hour.

Snow accumulations up to 1 inch are expected.

Temperatures across the region will be in the low to mid-20s by Friday morning.