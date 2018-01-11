Motorcyclist killed in Bryan County collision

Troopers said a motorcycle crashed into the side of this SUV west of Durant. (KTEN)

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. -- A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday afternoon when it struck a sport utility vehicle on US 70 west of Durant.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said 32-year-old Joseph Craig of Calera was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Silo Road.

Troopers said the SUV, driven by 41-year-old Peggy Cuesta of Durant, was turning left from a private drive to head east on the highway when Craig's westbound motorcycle crashed into the driver's side of the Chevrolet Suburban just before 5 o'clock.

Cuesta and her two juvenile passengers were unhurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Last September, Bryan County commissioners approved a traffic signal for the adjacent intersection of US 70 and Silo Road to address ongoing concerns about accidents. Installation has been delayed while engineers determine how best to manage turn lanes.

The traffic light is now expected to be activated by mid-summer.