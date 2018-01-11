Motorcyclist killed in Bryan County collision

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"We could see a few sleet reports and flurries once we see the front pass through," said KTEN meteorologist David Siple.More >>
"We could see a few sleet reports and flurries once we see the front pass through," said KTEN meteorologist David Siple.More >>
Troopers said a westbound motorcycle crashed into the side of an SUV on US 70 west of Durant.More >>
Troopers said a westbound motorcycle crashed into the side of an SUV on US 70 west of Durant.More >>
Sheriff Chris Bryant said the crooks are trying to cheat residents out of thousands of dollars.More >>
Sheriff Chris Bryant said the crooks are trying to cheat residents out of thousands of dollars.More >>
The Fannin County Sheriff's Office said they found Jeremy Michael Stevenson hiding in a tree in Trenton, Texas.More >>
The Fannin County Sheriff's Office said they found Jeremy Michael Stevenson hiding in a tree in Trenton, Texas.More >>
Students, staff, teachers, and taxpayers voiced their opinions Wednesday about what features they want to see in the building that will replace the current high school.More >>
Students, staff, teachers, and taxpayers voiced their opinions Wednesday about what features they want to see in the building that will replace the current high school.More >>
Voters on Tuesday approved a school bond proposal in Coalgate and sales tax hikes in Johnston and Pontotoc counties.More >>
Voters on Tuesday approved a school bond proposal in Coalgate and sales tax hikes in Johnston and Pontotoc counties.More >>
"It's like a girls' night out... with firearms," said Jami Hurst, leader of The Well Armed Woman club.More >>
"It's like a girls' night out... with firearms," said Jami Hurst, leader of The Well Armed Woman club.More >>
We are learning more about the homicide of Mikayla Mitchell, the 17-year-old Sherman girl who was found dead in a South Dallas pond last July 16.More >>
We are learning more about the homicide of Mikayla Mitchell, the 17-year-old Sherman girl who was found dead in a South Dallas pond last July 16.More >>
Shonda Barnes maintains the charges against her are a fluke.More >>
Shonda Barnes maintains the charges against her are a fluke.More >>
These "Threat Level III" state-of-the-art inserts are made to protect against the most dangerous of weapons, including rifle fire.More >>
These "Threat Level III" state-of-the-art inserts are made to protect against the most dangerous of weapons, including rifle fire.More >>