Sheriff puts Carter County on alert for phone scams - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sheriff puts Carter County on alert for phone scams

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Carter County sheriff is warning about phone scams. (KTEN) The Carter County sheriff is warning about phone scams. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Phone scammers are at it again in Carter County.

Sheriff Chris Bryant said the crooks are trying to cheat residents out of thousands of dollars, and offers this simple advice: Never give money or information over the phone.

The Internal Revenue Service says it will never ask for money over the phone, only by letter.

Sheriff Bryant said tracking the scammers is not impossible, but neither is it easy to do. 

Billye Norman got one of those calls, but he was wise to the scheme.

"I led him on for a little while because I was having fun out of it," he said. "Then I called him a bunch of nasty names."

As a rule of thumb, Sheriff Bryant said no matter how convincing a caller may be, hang up, write down any details of the call, and contact law enforcement right away.

"We are working several cases right now, and unfortunately these folks have dispersed the money," he said.

And most victims of similar phone scams never get their money back.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.