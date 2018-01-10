Sheriff puts Carter County on alert for phone scams

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Phone scammers are at it again in Carter County.

Sheriff Chris Bryant said the crooks are trying to cheat residents out of thousands of dollars, and offers this simple advice: Never give money or information over the phone.

The Internal Revenue Service says it will never ask for money over the phone, only by letter.

Sheriff Bryant said tracking the scammers is not impossible, but neither is it easy to do.

Billye Norman got one of those calls, but he was wise to the scheme.

"I led him on for a little while because I was having fun out of it," he said. "Then I called him a bunch of nasty names."

As a rule of thumb, Sheriff Bryant said no matter how convincing a caller may be, hang up, write down any details of the call, and contact law enforcement right away.

"We are working several cases right now, and unfortunately these folks have dispersed the money," he said.

And most victims of similar phone scams never get their money back.