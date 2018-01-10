Man held for questioning in Greenville infant death

Stephanie Flynn (left) and Shawn Flynn were arrested after an infant was found dead in Greenville. (KTEN)

A caller told Fannin County authorities that Jeremy Stevenson was hiding out in this trailer near Trenton. (KTEN)

Jeremy Michael Stevenson was wanted for questioning in connection with the death of an infant in Greenville, Texas. (Greenville PD)

GREENVILLE, Texas -- Greenville police say a man wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a Dallas child is now in custody.

The infant girl, only weeks old, was found dead in a dumpster at convenience store on Wesley Street in Greenville on Monday. The child's mother, Stephanie Flynn, and aunt, Shawn Flynn, were arrested on evidence-tampering charges.

After Jeremy Michael Stevenson was named as a person of interest in the baby's death, Mary Shimer took action.

The Trenton, Texas, woman said her son had been letting Stevenson stay in his trailer on the back of her property. Shimer said Stevenson wanted her son to get the baby's mother and aunt out of jail.

"He is all calm and collected talking about it, and I get real nervous about it, because how can you be so calm after you just lost a baby?" Shimer asked.

Stevenson already had outstanding warrants for parole violations, and when Shimer later learned about the dumpster, she feared for her safety.

"He came out on the porch and told me, 'This is not the first baby I've lost,'" she recalled.

Shimer called the Fannin County Sheriff's Office to the trailer on County Road 4515 late Tuesday night in search of Stevenson.

"The subject had been tipped off and had left the scene when deputies arrived," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

A K-9 unit was deployed and the dogs found Stevenson, 30, hiding in a nearby tree.

"From what I understand, he watched from where he was hiding," said Trenton police Lt. Frank Deater. "He watched the deputies search for him and stayed where he was at for over three hours in that tree."

Stevenson was taken into custody around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and was being held at the Fannin County Jail on a parole violation warrant. No bond was set.

"It's pretty drastic within the community," Lt. Deater said. "We take that particular case a little more seriously than other cases sometimes."

Stephanie Flynn, 27, remains incarcerated at the Hunt County Jail on a $50,000 bond; 20-year-old Shawn Flynn is free on bond, according to court records.

Mary Shimer stated the obvious: This is a very sad story.

"Judging from the way he was and from the background of her history, that baby's in a lot better place than it would be here," she said.