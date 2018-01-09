Mannsville embezzlement suspect quits as treasurer

MANNSVILLE, Okla. -- Shonda Barnes, the Mannsville town treasurer, has decided to resign from her position after being charged with embezzlement of state money.

But Barnes maintains the charges are a fluke.

Speaking by phone to KTEN, Barnes said says she has every intention to fight the charges in court.

After reviewing a state audit of Mannsville's books released last September, Johnston County District Attorney Craig Ladd charged Banks with embezzlement of more than $4,000 in state money.

Barnes said the grant money was accidentally deposited twice, adding she expects the charges to be dismissed.

She said all of the money in question was misused within city bank accounts, and she says even though she is charged with embezzlement, she would not benefit from any of the misappropriated funds.

Barnes resigned from her treasurer post because she hopes it will help with what she called "turmoil" within the town.

She also serves as town manager, and said she will not relinquish that position.