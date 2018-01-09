Texas grant boosts safety for officers in danger - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Texas grant boosts safety for officers in danger

Denison police Lt. Mike Eppler holds a Threat Level III protective vest. (KTEN) Denison police Lt. Mike Eppler holds a Threat Level III protective vest. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbot was in Dallas Tuesday with big news for law enforcement: $23 million is now available to help buy rifle-resistant vests for 33,000 Texas police officers.

This isn't just any protective gear; these "Threat Level III" state-of-the-art inserts are made to protect against the most dangerous of weapons, including rifle fire.

"For officers, it can definitely be a boost for us knowing we have the added protection," said Denison Police Department spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler.
The personnel at each department will decide whether they want the vests.

In Grayson County, 11 vests will be distributed to Denison and Van Alstyne; 12 are going to Sherman; six to Grayson College; and 40 vests to the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Abbott touted the funding as fulfillment of a promise after the fatal shooting of five officers in Dallas on July 7, 2016.

"The law also provides more resources and tools to better protect our law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line by providing them the rifle-resistant vests that would have protected them in the sniper-type attack that occurred in downtown Dallas a year-and-a-half ago," the governor said. 

"I absolutely agree these vests could be life saving," Eppler added.

